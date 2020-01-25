WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,945 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 709.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.80. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

