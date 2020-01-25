Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,672 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $376.84 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $278.43 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.