Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,255,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $456,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $323.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

