Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,386.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,264.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

