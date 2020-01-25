Ferris Capital LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

NASDAQ FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.43 and a 1-year high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

