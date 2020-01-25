Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,466.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,386.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,264.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,025.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

