Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 501.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,393,000 after buying an additional 774,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 717.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 128.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

