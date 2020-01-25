Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 288,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 150.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $117.57 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.86 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura raised their price target on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

