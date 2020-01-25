State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Holdings Raised by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in State Street by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $78.34 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other State Street news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

