Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Equinix by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $591.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.81. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $363.90 and a 12-month high of $609.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total value of $141,332.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,876.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

