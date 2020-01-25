Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,715 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,367,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6,130.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 841,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after buying an additional 828,454 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,231,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

NYSE:RY opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

