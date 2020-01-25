Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,852,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,688,000 after purchasing an additional 457,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,663,000 after acquiring an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,611,000 after acquiring an additional 234,293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,194,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

