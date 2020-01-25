Advisor Partners LLC Buys 47 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.57.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $589.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $592.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.