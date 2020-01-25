Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

