Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 354.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $356.90 on Friday. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.31.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.