Advisor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,951 shares of company stock valued at $29,669,374. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

COF stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

