CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of CCI opened at $149.90 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

