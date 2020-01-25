Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,767 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,929 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

