Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 2,133 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in SYSCO by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 79,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 604.6% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in SYSCO by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

