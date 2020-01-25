Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

D stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $84.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

