Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

Shares of GD opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

