First American Bank Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First American Bank purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in HP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. ValuEngine raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

