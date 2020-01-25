First American Bank Purchases New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,108 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

PHM opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

