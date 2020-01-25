First American Bank Purchases Shares of 35,637 Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Voya Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Voya Financial by 22.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

