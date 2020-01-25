First American Bank Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

In other VF news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

