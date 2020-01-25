DAEX Price Hits $0.0026 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $937,880.00 and $245,529.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.01 or 0.05501903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026699 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00127672 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020126 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033821 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.