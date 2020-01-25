Save Environment Token Price Tops $0.0168 (SET)

Save Environment Token (CURRENCY:SET) traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Save Environment Token has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Save Environment Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. Save Environment Token has a market cap of $16,188.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Save Environment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Save Environment Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.01 or 0.05501903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026699 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00127672 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020126 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033821 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Save Environment Token

SET is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. Save Environment Token’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,395 tokens. Save Environment Token’s official website is www.set4earth.com . Save Environment Token’s official Twitter account is @securosys

Save Environment Token Token Trading

Save Environment Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Save Environment Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Save Environment Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Save Environment Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Save Environment Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Save Environment Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.