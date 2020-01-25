Datacoin (DTC) Achieves Market Cap of $16,554.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $16,554.00 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003888 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028651 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000692 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00036617 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

