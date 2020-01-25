Iungo (ING) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Iungo token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Iungo has a market cap of $33,343.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.01 or 0.05501903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026699 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00127672 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020126 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033821 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.