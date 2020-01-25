CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 873 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,292,000 after buying an additional 890,867 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,525,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,955,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 125,410 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $145.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.34. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $104.68 and a 52 week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $171,670.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,454.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $573,745.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,329.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,779 shares of company stock worth $5,467,035 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.