CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIV. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

AIV opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

