CWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $174.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.