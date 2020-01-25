CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 14,165 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

