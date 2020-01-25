CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 112.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 45,313 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

