CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 112.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 45,313 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
TSCO opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.