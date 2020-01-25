CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $79.80 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $92.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

