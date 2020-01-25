CWM Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,110,000 after purchasing an additional 872,968 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 253,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of APTV opened at $91.54 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

