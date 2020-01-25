CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Shares of EXPD opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

