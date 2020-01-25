CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,194.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $246,786.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,551 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

