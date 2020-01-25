Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after buying an additional 1,441,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 90.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after buying an additional 1,161,627 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 365.6% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 731,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after buying an additional 574,250 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 40.6% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after buying an additional 336,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 57.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 794,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,340,000 after buying an additional 289,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

