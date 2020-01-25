CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

NYSE:EOG opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.