CWM Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $98.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.