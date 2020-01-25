Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Reduced by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 801,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,869,000 after purchasing an additional 95,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 716,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $177.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.