CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 451 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Allegion by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $2,068,902.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,867 shares of company stock worth $5,252,080. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $83.03 and a twelve month high of $130.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

