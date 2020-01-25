CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.5% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Shares of ED opened at $93.61 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

