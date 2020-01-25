CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CMS Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 35,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $67.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

