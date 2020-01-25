CWM Advisors LLC Sells 861 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $306.54 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $158.99 and a 52-week high of $316.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.15 and a 200-day moving average of $247.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.