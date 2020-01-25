CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

