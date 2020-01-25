CWM Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 94,416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $134.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

