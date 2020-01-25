CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $207.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.44. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

