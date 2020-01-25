Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $150,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.